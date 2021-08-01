A mobile speed gun.

Leeds speed cameras: The location of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed camera in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:45 am

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday, August 1, 2021 onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely. All photos: Google

1. Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph

Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph / Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

2. Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph

Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph / Between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.

3. King Lane - 30mph

King Lane - 30mph / Between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of the Ring Road.

4. Otley Old Road - 30mph

Otley Old Road - 30mph / Statics on site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

