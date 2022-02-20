Steven Bainbridge appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday via a video link from prison where he was due to be sentenced for breaching a restraining order.

Becky Jane, prosecuting, said a restraining order had been imposed upon Bainbridge, of Arthington View, Hunslet on May 27 2021 which banned him from contacting his ex-partner, directly or indirectly, for the period of the order that runs until May 26 this year.

The court was told the pair had been in a relationship for five years and the complainant described it as violent and abusive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Bainbridge appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday via a video link from prison where he was due to be sentenced for breaching a restraining order but the decision was delayed due to further reports being needed.

However, on December 8, Bainbridge, aged 31, contacted the complainant and asked if he could stay at her house as he had lost his keys and needed somewhere to stay. She was said to feel sorry for him and allowed it. There was no argument and they went to sleep, the court was also told.

Ms Jane added that Bainbridge had 61 convictions for 130 offences and this was the third breach of the order with the other two being committed two days apart last July.

However, defending Emily Hassell said there should have been a report from the probation service about whether Bainbridge would be suitable to take part in the Building Better Relationships programme and asked that the sentencing hearing be adjourned so the option can be considered.

Bainbridge has served ten weeks in custody since his arrest and will be remanded in custody until the re-scheduled hearing which is set to take place on March 10.