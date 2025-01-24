Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted on recall to prison in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information to help find John Busuttil who is wanted on recall to prison.

Busuttil, 34, is also wanted in connection with a number of shop thefts and burglary offences in Leeds.

John Busuttil is wanted on recall to prison. | WYP/NW

He is believed to have links to the East Leeds area and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Small or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers using the 101LiveChat function online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240657257.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.