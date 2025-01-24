John Busuttil: Man wanted on prison recall after string of theft and burglary offences in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information to help find John Busuttil who is wanted on recall to prison.
Busuttil, 34, is also wanted in connection with a number of shop thefts and burglary offences in Leeds.
He is believed to have links to the East Leeds area and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Small or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers using the 101LiveChat function online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240657257.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.