Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds police are hunting for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police also want to speak to Ross Small, 33, in connection with a number of shop thefts in Leeds.

Police also want to speak to Ross Small, 33, in connection with a number of shop thefts in Leeds. | WYP/NW

He is believed to be in the East Leeds area and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they have seen Small or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers using the 101LiveChat function online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250023575.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.