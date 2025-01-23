Ross Small: Police hunting man wanted on recall to prison after string of shop thefts in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police also want to speak to Ross Small, 33, in connection with a number of shop thefts in Leeds.
He is believed to be in the East Leeds area and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Small or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers using the 101LiveChat function online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250023575.
Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.