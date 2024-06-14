Image shared after man attacked with bottle in Leeds near White Rose Shopping Centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jun 2024, 14:40 BST
A CCTV image has been shared of four people wanted by police over a fight in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information to help identify four people they want to trace over a fight in Leeds where a man received serious injuries.

The incident happened in Ring Road, Beeston, next to the White Rose Shopping Centre, at about 10pm on Saturday, May 18.

The below image has been shared by police of the suspects.

Police are trying to trace these four people in relation to a fight in LeedsPolice are trying to trace these four people in relation to a fight in Leeds
Police are trying to trace these four people in relation to a fight in Leeds | WYP

A spokesperson said: “A 25-year-old man received lacerations to his head and neck after being struck with a bottle during an altercation with the two males. He was arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident and has been released under investigation.”

Anyone who recognises any of the people in the image or who has any information is asked to contact PC 4651 Emmott at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13240267890 or through the online LiveChat facility.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

