Man suffers injuries after Leeds street brawl in early hours
A man suffered potentially serious injuries after a street brawl in a Leeds suburb today.
Police received a report of a fight around 3am today on Washington Street in Kirkstall where a man had been punched and received potentially serious injuries.
Officers attended and the 32-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is currently in a stable, non-life threatening condition.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 235 of April 29 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .