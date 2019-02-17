Man suffered 'facial injuries' at Holbeck house where police scene remains in place

Police have confirmed that a man has received facial injuries at a house in Holbeck.

Details on the incident are still vague but police confirmed that one person received a facial injury at 4 Recreational Terrace at 9am today (Sunday, February 17).

Person suffered 'facial injuries' at Holbeck house where police scene remains in place

The victim is said to be a man in his 50s who has since been taken to the hospital.

The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

More in news:"They could easily have been killed": Man receives treatment after car ploughs into West Yorkshire house

A police spokesperson said that they believe only two people are involved in the altercation.

Person suffered 'facial injuries' at Holbeck house where police scene remains in place

They confirmed that one man has been arrested.

Police cordons remain in place at the scene and forensic investigators have been at the property.

The police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

More in news: Leeds gas main fire: Four people arrested on suspicion of arson