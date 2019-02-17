Leeds gas main fire: Four people arrested on suspicion of arson

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a gas main fire in a village near Leeds.

Properties were evacuated and roads closed after emergency services were called to The Drive in Bardsey yesterday evening.

Gas main fire breaks out in village

Giving an update today on the incident, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The fire was extinguished earlier this morning and the cordon on The Drive has been reduced.

“The majority of residents have been allowed back into their properties. Roads are expected to reopen shortly. Four people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.”

Northern Gas Networks today also confirmed that the damaged section of main has now been repaired.

A Northern Gas Networks spokesman said: “We’d like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience and understanding while our engineers carried out emergency work last night and this morning.

“The gas network is functioning normally, and the situation is safe.”

The alarm was originally raised in Bardsey at about 8.40pm, with the decision being taken to evacuate a small number of properties because of their proximity to the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries.