Man stabbed in Leeds woods after car attacked by group of thugs

A man was stabbed in the armpit and slashed in the arm in a disturbance in Calverley on Saturday, after a car was attacked by a group of males.

Police say the 31-year-old man was injured in a disturbance on Clara Drive, a narrow lane through woodland leading to a cul-de-sac of houses, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A silver Citroen Xsara was attacked by a group of males and the victim was stabbed in the armpit and slashed on the same arm.

-> Three men arrested after Greek Street attack

At 3.21am police officers were called to Hollin Park Road, nearly a mile away from Clara Drive, where the victim was found injured.

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery but was later discharged.

West Yorkshire Police say that enquires are ongoing but they do not believe there is a wider threat to Calverley residents.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190458419.

-> Partially blind man ignored driving ban and seriously injured elderly couple in crash during Leeds police chase