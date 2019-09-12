Three men arrested after Greek Street attack

Three men have been arrested after an attack near Greek Street in Leeds.

It happened at the junction of East Parade and South Parade at about 10.30pm on Saturday, September 7.

Police said it occurred after an earlier dispute in Manahatta bar.

The 30-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries.

He remains in Leeds General Infirmary receiving treatment.

Police shared CCTV footage of the suspects on Wednesday in a public appeal to identify the men.

Three men were arrested later that evening.

A 33-year-old from Bradford, a 19-year-old from Harrogate and a 19-year-old from Knaresborough are currently in police custody.

A WYP spokesperson said: "We would like to thank all those who assisted in sharing the appeal for information."