Man stabbed behind ear in Armley incident, police confirm

Police have confirmed details of a stabbing which happened in Armley on Saturday.

The Yorkshire Evening Post first reported that a cordon had been put in place on Branch Road, Armley, on Saturday evening, near to the Malt Shovel pub.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that an adult male was stabbed in a relatively minor attack which left him with a small stab wound behind his ear.

The cordon in place on Saturday. Photo: Jana Tulepo

The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses at the scene were told by officers at the time of the cordon being put in place that the incident was not thought to be serious.

No arrests have been made and the cordon has now been removed from the scene.

Elsewhere in Leeds, police were called late on Saturday to reports of a man falling from a railway bridge. The man was confirmed dead at the scene in Crossgates.