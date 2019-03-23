Police cordon in Armley Leeds after reports of stabbing

A police cordon has been put in place near a pub in Leeds.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene. Photo: Jana Tupelo.

The incident is live and ongoing but early reports from the scene suggest it is being treated as a stabbing.

A member of staff at the Malt Shovel pub, who did not wish to be named, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that a victim had been stabbed in Branch Road.

Witness at the scene Jana Tupelo took these photos. She said she was told by officers on the scene that the stabbing was not thought to be serious.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

