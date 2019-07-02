Live updates: Leeds road cordoned off and eight police cars and vans called to incident

0
Have your say

Six police cars and two vans have been called to cordon off a road in Leeds.

About eight police officers are on scene in Thorpe Lane after a van crashed. Keep following for updates here.

The crashed van behind a police cordon

The crashed van behind a police cordon

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.

The scene in the road in Thorpe Lane, directly outside the Thorpe lane Commercial business.