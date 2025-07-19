Man sentenced to 18 years for raping woman in Bradford park

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 09:45 BST
A man has been sentenced to 18 years for raping a woman in a Bradford park.

Ifzal Hussain of Lynfield Drive was found guilty rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, July 16, at Bradford Crown Court.

The next day (July 17) he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with a six-year extended licence period on his release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was also made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Ifzal Hussain.placeholder image
Ifzal Hussain. | WYP

The sexual assault happened in a taxi in May 2024 and the rape happened on October 2024 on Howarth Road, when Hussain followed the woman into a park at night.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Hussain is a dangerous sexual predator who took advantage of a vulnerable women on two occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His actions have had a significant impact on the victim, who has shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.

“She has stayed with the court process, and I hope the sentence gives her comfort in knowing that he has been punished for his actions.

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, we remain fully committed along with our partners to making the county a safer place for women and girls.

“I hope this sentence goes to show how seriously we take offences like this and gives people the courage to report these offences to us.”

Related topics:Bradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice