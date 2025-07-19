Man sentenced to 18 years for raping woman in Bradford park

A man has been sentenced to 18 years for raping a woman in a Bradford park.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ifzal Hussain of Lynfield Drive was found guilty rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, July 16, at Bradford Crown Court.

The next day (July 17) he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with a six-year extended licence period on his release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was also made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Ifzal Hussain. | WYP

The sexual assault happened in a taxi in May 2024 and the rape happened on October 2024 on Howarth Road, when Hussain followed the woman into a park at night.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Hussain is a dangerous sexual predator who took advantage of a vulnerable women on two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions have had a significant impact on the victim, who has shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.

“She has stayed with the court process, and I hope the sentence gives her comfort in knowing that he has been punished for his actions.

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, we remain fully committed along with our partners to making the county a safer place for women and girls.

“I hope this sentence goes to show how seriously we take offences like this and gives people the courage to report these offences to us.”