Man sentenced to 18 years for raping woman in Bradford park
Ifzal Hussain of Lynfield Drive was found guilty rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, July 16, at Bradford Crown Court.
The next day (July 17) he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with a six-year extended licence period on his release.
The 35-year-old was also made to sign the sex offenders register for life.
The sexual assault happened in a taxi in May 2024 and the rape happened on October 2024 on Howarth Road, when Hussain followed the woman into a park at night.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Hussain is a dangerous sexual predator who took advantage of a vulnerable women on two occasions.
“His actions have had a significant impact on the victim, who has shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.
“She has stayed with the court process, and I hope the sentence gives her comfort in knowing that he has been punished for his actions.
“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, we remain fully committed along with our partners to making the county a safer place for women and girls.
“I hope this sentence goes to show how seriously we take offences like this and gives people the courage to report these offences to us.”