Man sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court for harassing family members

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
A man has been sentenced after harassing two family members for money to fund his drug habit, including stealing from them to do this.

Michael Carter admitted two counts of domestic harassment without fear of violence and one count of theft.

The 24-year-old of Manns Court in Bradford was sentenced on Tuesday, March 11, at Leeds Magistrates Court to 38 weeks in prison, ordered to pay £400 in compensation and given restraining orders against both victims.

PC Georgia Callaghan of Bradford District’s Domestic Abuse Team said: “Carter continually put the victims in distressing situations, placing them in financial difficulty.

“His behaviour included turning up unannounced and unwantedly to their home, persistently contacting them via text messages asking them for money whilst being emotionally manipulative.

“I hope this case shows people how seriously we take reports of harassment. We have a dedicated team and will support victims throughout the process.”

