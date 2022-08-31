Man pleads not guilty to murdering 33-year-old village rugby player

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee David Robinson appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link for a preliminary hearing after being charged over the death of Jack Kirmond in Sharlston earlier this month.

Held on remand, Robinson was arraigned during the short pre and trial preparation hearing.

The 38-year-old, of Fryston Road, Castleford, formally pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Kirmond.

Jack Kirmond died earlier this month.

He is due to appear again for a pre-trial review on December 2, with his trial due to start on February 6 next year.

He was remanded into custody until his next appearance.

Jack Kirmond suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted outside Sharlston Rovers Amateur Rugby Club on Weeland Road in the early hours of August 7.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but tragically died of his injuries.

Jack was a former Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers player.

An army veteran, he is the younger brother of former Super League player Danny Kirmond, 36, who played for Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity and is now with York City Knights.

Danny paid tribute on Instagram shortly after his death.

Writing alongside a picture of Jack, he said: "It kills me writing this, he wasn't 33 to me, he was my little brother.

"The same little brother who followed me round everywhere when I was younger, the one I always thought I could look after and protect.

"He was the uncle who made my daughter smile and still ask if we can go see uncle Jack.

"He was my mum and dad's baby, a soldier, a cheek bleeder, a bad golfer, worse drinker but more than all that he was my little brother who I loved more than he could ever know and he has been taken too soon."

In a statement released through West Yorkshire Police, Jack's heartbroken parents described him as an “amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend”.