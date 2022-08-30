Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie died on July 11 in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands, after getting into difficulty in the water. Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of the 16-year-old.

On Thursday, Alfie would have joined his classmates at Outwood Academy City Fields to collect his and celebrate his results, but it was his proud parents who were there to pick up the envelope.

On the day, the school paid particular attention to Alfie.

Alfie McCraw

They said: “Alfie worked incredibly hard for these and achieved a L2 Distinction in Sport, 6 in English Language, 5 in English Literature, 5 in Maths, 5 in Art, 4/4 in Science, 4 in Statistics and a 4 in French.”

Michelle Colledge-Smith, Outwood Grange Academy City Fields Principal said: “Alfie was an amazing young man, polite, kind, caring and hardworking.

"He was a popular student, well liked by his peers, and a good friend to those who were closest to him. He was genuinely a lovely person, a great role model and mentor for younger students because of the qualities he possessed.

"He was working hard to get a place in an Army course and had been successful."