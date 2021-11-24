The card was taken when a BMW 118i was stolen in a burglary at an address in Hawksworth Road, Horsforth overnight on November 4 and 5.

The stolen card was used in a number of shops in the Bramley area on November 5.

Police investigating a burglary in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to identify after a bank card stolen in a car robbery was used. Picture: WYP.

Anyone who recognises either suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1276 Parker at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210570432 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.