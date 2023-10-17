Man killed by single punch on Seacroft street after being caught up in bike-debt argument

A man killed another with a single punch on a Leeds street after he was caught up in an argument over the sale of a bike.

Forty-seven-year-old Scott Foster was tragically left lifeless on Rosgill Drive in Seacroft on the evening of June 14, having been punched without provocation. He fell back and struck his head on the pavement.

Remorseful Liam Petch, who knew the victim, was quickly arrested for the attack and fully admitted his actions, before later pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon for four years and eight months.

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC said: “There was no evidence that Scott Foster was involved in any way. You had no argument with him. You were the aggressive one.”

Liam Petch was jailed for four years and eight months for the manslaughter of Scott Foster on Rosgill Drive. (pic by WYP / National World)

Prosecutor Sean Smith said 32-year-old Petch had been walking home through Seacroft at around 9pm having visited his mother and then his father. He said he spotted five men on Rosgill Drive, most of whom he knew.

He approached them over a debt he said he was owed money by one of the men from the sale of the bike. As he got closer to the group, Petch admitted he was shouting at the man, and the group, but then lashed out at Mr Foster whom he said “moved into his peripheral vision”.

Mr Foster fell back and struck his head on the floor, leaving him in pools of blood. The emergency services were called and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. He had suffered “significant brain injuries” and he underwent emergency surgery, but his condition deteriorated and the decision was taken to withdraw treatment. He died a short time later.

A pathologist later confirmed the injury was consistent with him striking his head on a hard surface, such as pavement or the road.

The police cordon in place on Rosgill Drive the day after Mr Foster's death. (pic by National World)

Petch was arrested a short time later and gave a prepared statement. He accepted causing the death and was quick to concede that Mr Foster had not been showing aggression, but said he initially sensed him moving around him and thought he would attack. None of the witnesses from the scene that night were prepared to provide a statement.

Petch said: "I never intended to harm Scott. I was not sure what Scott was doing in my peripheral vision. I’m devastated and feel sorry for what has happened. I’m truly sorry.”

A victim impact statement by Mr Foster’s family was read out by Mr Smith. It read: “One of the most painful situation to find ourselves in. It was only deepened to say our final goodbyes in the final few hours of Scott’s life. We are still trying to understand how we are feeling. He will be remembered by many friends and family.”

Petch, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, has 22 previous convictions for 35 offences, including ABH, affray and battery. He spent much of today’s sentencing hearing in tears.