A man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Bradford has been named by police.

Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses and video footage after a man seriously injured the collision on Havelock Street, Bradford died in hospital.

Shabbir Ahmed, aged 42, died yesterday (Sunday) following injuries he suffered in a collision with a black Audi Q3 in Great Horton Road at the junction with Havelock Street last Thursday (March 27).

| WYP/Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

“Four men aged between 17 and 35 have been arrested in connection with this matter and released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the car in the area at around 10am on Thursday, March 27, to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 510 of March 27. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.