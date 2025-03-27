Three men have been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Bradford.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the road traffic collision in Bradford.

At 10.04am this morning (Thursday, March 27), police were called to a report of a collision involving a black Audi Q3 and a pedestrian on Great Horton Road at the junction with Havelock Street.

Police were called to a report of a collision involving a black Audi Q3 and a pedestrian on Great Horton Road. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

“A short time later three men were arrested in connection with the investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 510 of March 27. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.