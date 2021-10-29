West Yorkshire Police officers made the discovery when they went to the house on Hawkshead Crescent, Seacroft, on September 19 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers forced their way into the property and found a "significant cannabis farm."

Andrew Petterson, prosecuting, said plants were found growing in three of the four bedrooms as well as the loft and cellar.

Hawkshead Crescent, Seacroft.

The fourth bedroom was being used to store equipment used to grow cannabis.

The officers also found written instructions on how to care for the plants.

Mr Petterson said there were between 300 and 500 plants in total inside the house.

The electricity supply to the house had also been bypassed.

Officers arrested Eyron Ndoka at the house and seized three mobile phones and a tablet device from the living room.

Police later received information that the 33-year-old Albanian national had only been living in the UK for two weeks when he was arrested.

Ndoka pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

Victoria Smith-Swain, mitigating, Ndoka had been pressured into looking after the plants by other criminals.

Ms Swain-Swain said Ndoka had lived in Italy for 23 years before coming to the UK shortly before he was arrested.

The barrister said: "He is a man of previous good character.

"He has now lost that and everything that comes with that.

"Through me, he wishes to express his remorse to the court and also to the UK community."

Ndoka was jailed for 12 months.