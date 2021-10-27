Inmate has prison sentence extended after he was found with a mobile phone in his cell at HMP Leeds

Lewis Clarke became aggressive towards prison officers after they suspected he was in possession of the illegal item and told him he was going to be searched.

Leeds Crown Court heard a prison search team went to Clarke's cell on January 4 this year.

The defendant refused to comply with the officers and told them they could not search his cell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Leeds.

As he was arguing he was seen placing his hands in his shorts and the officers suspected he was trying to conceal something.

The officers approached Clarke and took hold of his arm but he began to struggle.

More officers were called to assist and Clarke was told he was going to be taken to a segregation unit to be searched.

The 23-year-old threatened to fight with the officers if he was going to be searched.

The device was found during the search.

Helena Williams, prosecuting, said the device was not a smart phone but it was in working order.

Clarke, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited item in prison.

He has six previous convictions for 14 offences, including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to cause fear of violence.

Oliver Connor, mitigating, said Clarke had been ordered to look after the phone by other inmates.

Mr Connor said his client agreed as he feared he would be attacked if he refused and also feared for the safety of his relatives

The barrister said Clarke had been the victim of a stabbing in prison in 2017.