Man jailed for 18 years over rape, sexual assault and violent offences against woman in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Craig Harris, aged 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (September 24) after he was found guilty of charges of actual bodily harm, cause/incite a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration.
He was also given a lifetime restraining order and an extended licence period of six years.
Detective Constable Emma Robson, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting Harris’s crimes to the police.
“I hope the lengthy sentence he has received will give her some comfort and allow her to move on from her ordeal.
“I also hope it encourages other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report offences to our Safeguarding Units. All reports will be investigated sensitively and thoroughly by specially trained officers, who will also provide support throughout the investigation.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The charges resulted from an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into offences which occurred at an address in Leeds in August 2023.