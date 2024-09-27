Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for 18 years after raping a woman at an address in Leeds.

Craig Harris, aged 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (September 24) after he was found guilty of charges of actual bodily harm, cause/incite a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order and an extended licence period of six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Harris, aged 54, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday. | WYP/NW Stock

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Emma Robson, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting Harris’s crimes to the police.

“I hope the lengthy sentence he has received will give her some comfort and allow her to move on from her ordeal.

“I also hope it encourages other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report offences to our Safeguarding Units. All reports will be investigated sensitively and thoroughly by specially trained officers, who will also provide support throughout the investigation.”

The charges resulted from an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into offences which occurred at an address in Leeds in August 2023.