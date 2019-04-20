Man injured after being slashed by machete in broad daylight on Leeds street

A man has been seriously injured after a fight involving machetes broke out on a street in South Leeds.

Onlookers watched in horror as the man was slashed and seriously wounded with the terrifying large weapon in Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle, on Good Friday.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man in his 20s was seriously-injured after being found on a nearby street and was later arrested.

Another man, also in his 20s, was also arrested in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 6.30pm yesterday police received reports of a number of males armed with machete type weapons fighting in Belle Isle Road, Leeds.

"A further call was received from the ambulance service reporting an injured man in Aberfield Gate.

"The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening. He was arrested in connection with the incident. A 22-year-old man was also arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190202070 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.