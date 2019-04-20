Police want to find woman who was found distressed in a Leeds woodland

Police in Leeds are urgently appealing to identify and trace a woman who was found in a distressed state and cared for by a stranger.

At 8.23pm on Friday April 19 police were contacted by a member of the public who had found the woman in a distressed state in a small wooded area off Upland Crescent, in Gipton.

She took the woman to her to home to look after her and the woman left before the police were contacted.

The woman was described as Asian, aged 20 to 30, with long straight dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a long traditional dress, which was light-coloured with patterns on the front and hem, a dark-coloured cardigan, leggings, and possibly a headscarf.

She was last seen at about 7pm walking along Upland Crescent towards Rossington Road.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of Leeds District CID, said: “The circumstances in which the caller found this woman raise some serious concerns for her welfare and we urgently need to identify her and check that she is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who recognises her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 0113 385 9410 or via 101 quoting log number 1696 of April 19.