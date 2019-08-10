Man in hospital with serious injuries after street fight in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a street fight involving a group of men in Leeds city centre on Friday night.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate, at the junction with Call Lane and New York Street, after the fight broke out sometime between 10.20pm and 10.40pm.

A 54-year-old man received serious injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and his condition is stable and not life threatening, a police spokesman said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.