Police appealing to the public to identify this man after assault at Leeds Train Station

Police are appealing to the public to help them identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at Leeds Train Station.

It happened at the end of June.

The CCTV image shows a man in a baseball cap, hooded jacket and several bags.

West Yorkshire Police British Transport Police shared the image on Twitter.

The tweet said: "We need help identifying this person. We think he might be able to help our investigation into an assault at Leeds Railway Station at the end of June.

"If you recognise him text us on 61016 and quote: 1900055769."