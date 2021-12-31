A1(M) Aberford crash: Police confirm woman suffered life-threatening injuries after driver drove the wrong way
An elderly woman has suffered injuries considered to be life-threatening after the van she was travelling in was hit by a car going the wrong way on the A1(M).
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 44 for Aberford, between Leeds and Wetherby, at around 3pm on December 30.
A silver Volkswagen Polo struck a red Vauxhall Combo van.
West Yorkshire Police said: "A woman in her nineties, who was a passenger in the Combo van, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are said to be life-threatening due to her age. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.
"Enquiries suggest the Polo had travelled the wrong way along the A64 from North Yorkshire before it joined the A1 carriageway, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.
"Anyone who saw the Polo on the A64, or who has dashcam footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 861 of 30 December."