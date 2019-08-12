Man in 'critical condition' following assault outside Dark Arches takeaway in Leeds

A man has been left in a 'critical condition' after an incident outside a takeaway in Leeds City Centre.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the incident at 9.10am this morning (August 12th) outside Hot Stuff takeaway near the Dark Arches following reports that a man had been assaulted.

The man was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition being treated for head injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and British Transport Police have requested any witnesses to contact them.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 201 of 12/08/19.”