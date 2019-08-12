Cordons in place in Leeds city centre outside Hot Stuff takeaway due to police incident

Officers have cordoned off several parts of Leeds city centre outside of the Hot Stuff takeaway due to an ongoing police incident.

Parts of Swinegate have been sealed off - just in front of the takeaway and back through the Dark Arches.

There is a police scene in place behind The Trinity Centre Car Park.

Crime scene investigators could be seen at the scene collecting evidence and taking photographs.

One lane has been closed, just after Blayds Yard, due to the ongoing incident.

It is causing minor delays.

There is also a cordon in place behind Trinity Car Park, towards the direction of Lower Briggate.

Photo of the scene taken from Mill Hill of the police scene on Swinegate.