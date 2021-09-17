Man hospitalised after being attacked in Beeston by four men
A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in Beeston in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Police were called to the junction of Colwyn Road and Woodview Road at 5.43am.
Read More
A man had been assaulted by a group of four men who drove off in a car.
The 35-year-old was taken to hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
A police cordon was put in place for forensic examination to take place but it has since been lifted.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe