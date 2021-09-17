Police were called to the junction of Colwyn Road and Woodview Road at 5.43am.

A man had been assaulted by a group of four men who drove off in a car.

The junction of Colwyn Road and Woodview Road, Beeston (photo: Google).

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A police cordon was put in place for forensic examination to take place but it has since been lifted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."