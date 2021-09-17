Crack cocaine dealer who fought with police after trying to escape from them on his bike is locked up for four years

Patrolling officers knew Aiden Harpin from his previous offences and tried to stop and search him on Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, on May 10, 2019.

Leeds Crown Court heard Harpin tried to ride off on his bicycle when he saw the officers.

Jessica Heggie, prosecuting, said Harpin dropped his bike and was grabbed by one of the officers and there was a struggle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By this time, two members of Harpin's family had turned up and he managed to throw one of them a package which was "spirited away",

Harpin was heard to shout to his family members during the struggle: "Tell her to clean everything out and get rid."

The prosecution said this referred to eliminating all evidence connected with drug dealing.

Once he was under control, a second, identical package was then found on Harpin which contained 51 wraps of crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of £700.

His mobile phone was taken from him and was found to contain messages related to drug dealing.

He gave no comment during a police interview.

Harpin, 24, of Park Green, Normanton, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He has two previous convictions including drug dealing and possessing cocaine.

Harpin was already the subject of a suspended sentence when he committed his latest offence.

A probation report stated that Harpin had been addicted to drugs since he was 16 and was in debt.

However, he had stayed clean for the last two years and had moved away from the Agbrigg area of Wakefield.

Stephen Uttley, mitigating, said Harpin was "terrified at the prospect of prison" and said that he had turned his life around by moving away, having a son with his partner and staying out of trouble.

He said: "He is a reformed character, different today to what he was back in 2019."