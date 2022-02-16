Man held partner down by the neck during attack after being locked out the house

Leeds Crown Court heard that Joe Reynolds, 28, of Cottingley Crescent, was living with his partner when he arrived home at 2am on December 1, 2021.

Katherine White, prosecuting, told the court that Reynolds was banging on the front door and shouting.

The victim had refused to let him inside and gave him money to go away. The court then heard that Reynolds got in his car and left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been sent to prison after attacking his partner and holding her by the neck after being locked out of their house. Pictured: Leeds Crown Court.

He later returned at about 7.30am when he was heard shouting that he would "put the windows through with a wheelie bin".

He then used a ladder to try climb into the bedroom through the window.

At this point, the court was told, the victim called the emergency services but hung up, before she ran out of the property.

Ms White said that Reynolds then proceeded to drag the victim back into the house by her hair.

He then pushed her to the floor and held her by the neck for ten seconds, the court was told.

Ms White said: "She was petrified he was going to kill her."

During this incident, he caused damage to the plaster of the house and smashed a lamp.

The police were called and found Reynolds shouting at the victim in the property.

At the time of the incident, Reynolds was serving a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in relation to a GBH incident involving a previous partner.

He had been given the suspended sentence on October 13, 2021.

Officers said in a statement to the court that the defendant appeared intoxicated and had white residue on his face.

The victim was described as "shaking" and the court heard that she "could not stop crying", telling her mum: 'If the police had not arrived I think he would have injured me or worse'.

Two children were present during the incident.

He was arrested.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property valued under £5000 at the Magistrates' Court.

He pleaded not guilty of assault by beating but was convicted by the Magistrates' Court on January 25, and the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on February 15.

Daniel Penman, defending, said that he is a mechanic who works with his dad and wants to be involved in the upbringing of his children.

"There is no evidence that this caused any more harm than physical distress.

"He had requested that he have help before he was sent to prison.

"He has been going through a great deal in recent years.

"Just prior to this defence he lost his grandfather to cancer. It happened suddenly.

"Following that his mother and father divorced and his family home was sold.

"He understands that what he has done is wrong. He tells me he now accepts the verdict."

Mr Penman added: "The offences on his own would not have led to him being in custody.

"He should have been mindful of the impact of the imprisonment would be on his partner, children and father.

"He wants to be given the opportunity to take the opportunities of the imposed sentence.

"He accepts that this must be his last chance."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC activated the suspended sentence in full meaning Reynolds must serve 10 months in prison.

He was sentence to three months for the assault charge and three months for the criminal damage charge, to be served concurrently.

In total he must serve 13 months in prison.

Judge Marson said: "I have no doubt that the judge told you if you offended again you would have to serve that sentence.

"You did not plead guilty to the offence of assault and were convicted in the Magistrates' Court.

"You have shown no remorse for what you did.

"Assaults in a domestic setting are more serious.

"I accept there was no psychical injury.

"Nothing I have heard or read persuades me that it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence."