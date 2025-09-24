Two people have been arrested after a man was left fighting for life in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating an incident at an address in Glen Road, Morley on Saturday, September 20, which resulted in a man suffering a serious head injury.

Two people have been arrested following an incident at an address in Glen Road, Morley. | Google/NW

The man, in his sixties, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people arrested in connection with this matter, which was reported to police on Sunday, have been released on bail.