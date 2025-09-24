Glen Road Morley: Man fighting for life after suffering serious head injuries in Leeds - two arrested
Two people have been arrested after a man was left fighting for life in Leeds.
Police are investigating an incident at an address in Glen Road, Morley on Saturday, September 20, which resulted in a man suffering a serious head injury.
The man, in his sixties, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Two people arrested in connection with this matter, which was reported to police on Sunday, have been released on bail.