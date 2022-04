It happened in Autumn Place at about 10am on Sunday.

The victims were left with cuts and bruises following the incident, police have said.

Autumn Place, Burley, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

Lyndon Powell, aged 31, of Marley Place, Beeston, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.