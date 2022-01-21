Police were called to Leeds Old Road at 6.42am by the ambulance service to reports a vehicle had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian - a 57-year-old man - was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Leeds Old Road, Bradford Image: Google

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping police with enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 196 of 21 January.

