Man denies murdering Ruth Baker at Leeds house
George Chalmers, 54, made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a not-guilty plea. The body of 48-year-old Mrs Baker was found at the property on Tempest Road in March.
Appearing via video link from HMP Durham, Chalmers, of Tempest Road, was told his trial will take place on October 2 in front of a high court judge.
A psychiatrist report on Chalmers’ mental health is still yet to be completed, the court heard. He was remanded back into custody.
Emergency services were called to the end-terrace property at about 1.15pm on Saturday, March 30, with the area quickly being cordoned off.
Mrs Baker, who was from Carlisle, received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene. Two days later, police confirmed Chalmers had been charged with her murder.
In a statement released shortly after her death, Mrs Baker’s family said: “We are saddened by our loss, however we want to remember her in a positive light and not be darkened by the circumstances of her death.”