Man crushed by falling shutter at Leeds greeting card factory say locals as police confirm tragic death

A man has died in tragic circumstances at a greeting card factory in Leeds today.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene of the Paul White greeting cards factory at about 1pm.

The scene where the incident happened at Paul White greetings card factory

A contractor working at the Paul White building in Leeds has been killed in an industrial accident, police have said.

All three emergency services attended the scene and a police cordon was put in place. The customer entrance was also cordoned off and the building closed to customers.

Residents nearby said that they thought the accident involved a shutter.

Angela Goldthorpe, a customer at the nearby Hope Inn pub, said: “At first we thought someone had been electrocuted but what we have been told is that a man was under the shutters and it’s gone and fell on him instantly.

“One of the workmen was trying to undo it and it’s released and fallen on him."

Dawn Keenan, who was also at the pub at the time, said: “We were all wondering what had gone on and someone came and told us.

“Such a horrible thing to have happened. It must have been so instant - it makes you think. He could have had kids - I feel terrible for his family.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.16pm today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident at Paul White Ltd, in Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds.

"A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor. "He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

