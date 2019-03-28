Leeds news LIVE: Police cars, fire and ambulance services called to serious incident in Leeds | Broken lights after M62 J27 crash |

Fire engines are also on the scene (stock image)
Fire engines are also on the scene (stock image)
0
Have your say

All the latest breaking news and updates from across Leeds.

This blog is updated throughout the day. Please refresh for updates.

A serious incident is ongoing in LS9 right now.