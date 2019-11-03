Man confirmed dead after being struck by a car outside Wetherby Racecourse

Wetherby Racecourse

The driver of the car involved has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man, whose age has not been released, died at the scene. The other man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The car collided with them close to the racecourse entrance after veering off the road in the incident at around 5pm, shortly after the day's race meeting had finished.

A witness said:-

"We left about an hour after the last race in a taxi. We went past an ambulance, and I saw one man receiving CPR on the grass verge near the roundabout entrance to the races