Leeds thug broke girlfriend's nose with punch as she was recovering from hospital operation

Paul Webster was locked up for three years over the attack which a judge described as a "dreadful example of domestic violence".

A jury was shown "appalling" footage from police body-worn cameras which showed the victim covered in blood cowering in bushes when officers arrived at the scene.

Leeds Crown Court heard Webster had been in a relationship with the woman for a number of years and had been abusive towards her.

The attack happened on May 5 this year after the victim had returned home from hospital following an operation.

The court Webster had initially been supportive of his partner, had transported her to and from the hospital and was caring for her.

He became angry when she decided to go out with a friend and drank alcohol.

Jurors heard the woman was afraid to go home as she feared Webster’s reaction to her going out and she stayed at her friend’s home for the night.

Webster and his partner were in contact by text the next day and she told him where she was.

Webster went to the property and punched her in the face when she answered the door.

The woman was then dragged into the living room of her own home where Webster continued to attack her.

She suffered a broken nose, damage to her teeth and pressure injuries to her neck and chest.

The woman managed to get out of the property and rang police.

Officers had to use a mechanical saw to force their way inside Webster’s home to arrest him.

He pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was found guilty after a trial.

The court heard Webster, of Fenton Gate, Middleton, Leeds, has a previous conviction for domestic violence.

He also has convictions for assaulting a police officer, possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and criminal damage.

Sentencing Webster, Judge Rodney Jameson, QC, said: “It was a deliberate assault on a particularly vulnerable victim.

“This is a very serious assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“It is a dreadful piece of domestic violence.”