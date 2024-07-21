Harehills disorder: Man charged with starting bus fire during 'chaos' in Leeds suburb and further arrests made
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police investigating a fire on a bus which took place during serious disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds on Thursday (July 18) night have charged a man in connection with the incident.
Iustin Dobre, aged 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, Leeds, has been charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 22).
A further five people were arrested yesterday (Saturday) on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain in police custody at this time.
Four people who were initially arrested in connection with the violent disorder have been bailed pending further investigation.
On Friday night, a vigil was held in Harehills which passed off peacefully. There was an arrest of a woman on suspicion of a public order offence, she was released and given a conditional caution.
An increased police presence remains in place in the area and will do so over the coming days.
A Major Incident Portal has been created where anyone with information, photos, video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder can submit it through this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Anyone with any information can also contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference Op Jerviswick.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.