Councillors have said that “calm” was restored in Harehills on Friday evening after the previous evening’s show of mass disturbance.

Crowds gathered last night (Friday) in demonstration and held prayers in the eastern Leeds suburb after the previous evening’s disorder that saw a bus set on fire, police officers pelted with bricks and hundreds of youths take to the streets.

Councillor Mothin Ali who had spent Thursday evening trying to deescalate the violence and all of Friday ensuring there wouldn’t be a repeat, told the YEP this morning (Saturday) that the evening passed without incident.

He said that he and other community activists and the police were present around Harehills when a gathering of “around 100 people” formed. He said that it was mostly families and that there was “a lot of praying and singing”.

He said: “There was a protest and some chanting but all in all it passed without incident. which was really, really positive.”

Coun Ali added: “Police kept an eye on it and it was managed quite well.”

Fellow councillor for Harehills, Salma Arif, also posted on X to reassure the community that there was, thankfully, “no repeat of yesterday’s disturbance which is what we set out to achieve early this morning”.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, also issued a statement saying: “Good to see calm return to Harehills last night. I would like to thank those in the community who really stepped up to help us ease tensions and deescalate the situation. Decent people who care deeply about this vibrant and diverse part of the city, which they are rightly proud to call home.

The scene around the Compton Road area of Harehills where vehicles were set on fire

“I also thank the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, for making it her priority to visit the city and meet with us yesterday.

“We are clear - Thursday night’s events do not define Harehills. And we will work tirelessly with the community, West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council to move on and upwards from those unacceptable scenes of violence.”

Police say that a number of arrests were made throughout Thursday night and “further arrests will be made over the next few days”.

CCTV and social media footage will continue to be reviewed and police have asked anyone who filmed any of the disorder to upload footage through the dedicated Public Portal.