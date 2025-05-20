A man has appeared before magistrates charged with the attempted murder of a man in Dewsbury.

Fahim Iqbal of Coal Pit Mews, Batley appeared before Leeds Magistrate’s Court yesterday ( May 19) charged with the offence which relates to a serious assault on a 22-year-old man on Raven’s Crescent Dewsbury on Thursday, May 15.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

The 34-year-old will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, June 17.

A number of active enquiries remain ongoing by Kirklees CID into the attempted murder in which the victim was attacked by several men at about 4pm on the 15th. In the early hours of this morning, officers executed a warrant at three addresses in the Dewsbury area with support from firearms officers as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information, dashcam or CCTV of the incident who detective have not spoken with is asked to contact Kirklees CID online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or 101 quoting crime reference 13250272813.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.