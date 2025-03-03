A man has been charged over an incident outside a pub in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehiam Zamurad, aged 47, of Victoria Street, Heckmondwike, charged with wounding with intent.

Mr Zamurad is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today. | NW

He has been charged in relation to an incident outside Lost & Found, in Greek Street, Leeds, at about 9.37pm on Saturday night (March 1), in which a 28-year-old woman received a “serious laceration” to her face.

Extensive cordons were set up along the popular stretch as West Yorkshire Police carried out their enquiries.

Mr Zamurad is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today.