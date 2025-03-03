Greek Street: Man charged after woman suffers serious injury to face outside Leeds city centre pub

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:32 BST

A man has been charged over an incident outside a pub in Leeds city centre.

Rehiam Zamurad, aged 47, of Victoria Street, Heckmondwike, charged with wounding with intent.

Mr Zamurad is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today. | NW

He has been charged in relation to an incident outside Lost & Found, in Greek Street, Leeds, at about 9.37pm on Saturday night (March 1), in which a 28-year-old woman received a “serious laceration” to her face.

Extensive cordons were set up along the popular stretch as West Yorkshire Police carried out their enquiries.

