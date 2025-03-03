Greek Street: Man charged after woman suffers serious injury to face outside Leeds city centre pub
A man has been charged over an incident outside a pub in Leeds city centre.
Rehiam Zamurad, aged 47, of Victoria Street, Heckmondwike, charged with wounding with intent.
He has been charged in relation to an incident outside Lost & Found, in Greek Street, Leeds, at about 9.37pm on Saturday night (March 1), in which a 28-year-old woman received a “serious laceration” to her face.
Extensive cordons were set up along the popular stretch as West Yorkshire Police carried out their enquiries.
Mr Zamurad is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today.