Man charged following incident near Bradford College

Published 11th Oct 2025, 09:25 BST
A man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident near Bradford College.

David Noutch, of no fixed abode, has been charged following the incident on Thursday (October 9) with a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act, racially aggravated assault, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and assault by beating.

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting a constable and causing criminal damage.

The 31-year-old, who self defines as white British, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning. (October 10)

