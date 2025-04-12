Pinderfields Road: Man charged after armed police carry out raids at properties in Wakefield
Thomas Bickersteth, aged 19, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The charge relates to an incident on Belle Isle Drive, Wakefield, that police responded to on Monday, April 7.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “His arrest followed the execution of warrants at properties on Moorhouse Avenue and Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, earlier this week.”
Bickersteth appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, 12 April), where he was further remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 12.