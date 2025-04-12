Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after armed police carried out raids at properties in Wakefield.

Thomas Bickersteth, aged 19, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Thomas Bickersteth was charged following the execution of warrants at properties on Moorhouse Avenue and Pinderfields Road, Wakefield. | NW/Google

The charge relates to an incident on Belle Isle Drive, Wakefield, that police responded to on Monday, April 7.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “His arrest followed the execution of warrants at properties on Moorhouse Avenue and Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, earlier this week.”

Bickersteth appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, 12 April), where he was further remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 12.