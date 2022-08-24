Man charged and two arrested over Leeds gun incident
Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating an incident in Leeds where a 4x4 vehicle crashed and a firearm was recovered.
Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident which occurred in the vicinity of Church Road and Chapel Lane in Armley at about 3.25pm on Monday. (August 22)
A 35-year-old man was arrested last night (August 23) after attending a police station, and a 28-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning following firearms operations at two addresses in Beeston and Wortley. Both remain in custody on suspicion of firearms offences and affray.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
-
2
Biggest road project in 50 years officially opens with just days to go until Leeds Festival
-
3
How people in Leeds can eat fish and chips in Pudsey for £2 to support children's cancer charity
-
4
At-home abortion pills to be permanently available in Wales and England following COVID
-
5
Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday, has been charged with firearms offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and possession of ammunition. He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. (August 24)
A scene remains in place around Church Road and Chapel Lane to undergo specialist searches and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220462671 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.