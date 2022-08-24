Man charged and two arrested over Leeds gun incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident which occurred in the vicinity of Church Road and Chapel Lane in Armley at about 3.25pm on Monday. (August 22)

A 35-year-old man was arrested last night (August 23) after attending a police station, and a 28-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning following firearms operations at two addresses in Beeston and Wortley. Both remain in custody on suspicion of firearms offences and affray.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident which occurred in the vicinity of Church Road and Chapel Lane in Armley. PIC: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday, has been charged with firearms offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and possession of ammunition. He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. (August 24)

A scene remains in place around Church Road and Chapel Lane to undergo specialist searches and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220462671 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .