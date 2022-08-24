Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8.09pm yesterday, police were called to a disturbance on Edgware Avenue, Harehills, involving masked men armed with machetes.

A witness reported hearing a loud bang. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and confirmed the noise was a window at an address having been broken with a brick.

The males had run off towards Bayswater Road and Harehills Road. Picture: Google



The males had run off towards Bayswater Road and Harehills Road. Officers searched the area for them but no suspects were found and no-one was found with any injuries.

Two machetes were recovered in the vicinity along with a bag containing wraps of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID, and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13220465395 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.